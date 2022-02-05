.
Kuwait Airways resumes flights to Iraq’s Najaf: State news agency

A Kuwait Airways Boeing B777 aircraft prepares to land at Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City on March 13, 2019. (AFP)
Reuters, Cairo

Kuwait Airways is resuming commercial flights to Iraq’s Najaf city starting from Saturday, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported.

The Gulf state’s flag carrier suspended its flights to Iraq last month after several rockets landed in Iraq’s Baghdad International Airport compound, damaging at least one disused civilian airplane.

Six rockets struck the Baghdad airport on January 28 damaging two commercial planes belonging to Iraqi Airways, the main national airline.

The incident marked an escalation in rocket and drone attacks often targeting the US and its allies, as well as Iraqi government institutions. The attacks were blamed on Iran-backed militia groups.

