Britain’s Prince William in Dubai for Expo 2020 visit

Britain’s Prince William has arrived in Dubai ahead of his visit to Expo 2020 on Thursday, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday.

The second-in-line to the British throne touched down in the city for what will be his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates, according to the prince’s charity The Royal Foundation.

Prince William was invited to the UAE by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office to mark the Expo’s UK ‘National Day.’

“Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at @DubaiExpo and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with @EarthshotPrize and United for Wildlife. W,” he said in a tweet from the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account.

The Duke of Cambridge is expected to take part in a range of events promoting links between the two countries, and focusing on environmental issues.

Another one of the prince’s charities, United for Wildlife, launched a Middle East and North Africa (MENA) chapter the day of his arrival.

The group works to prevent the illegal trafficking and hunting of animals.

Prince William will bring attention to the Earthshot Prize, an initiative founded by The Royal Foundation, during his visit.

The award began in 2021 and offers five $1.35 million (£1 million) prizes to innovative ideas to combat climate change.

Organizers have said the prizes will be offered every year until 2030, with the aim of tackling some of the world’s most pressing environmental issues.

Prince William is expected to join in celebrations for the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay as it parades through the Expo site.

Expo 2020 has hosted various world leaders since it began in October 2021, after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world’s fair is due to end on March 31.

