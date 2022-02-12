UAE embassy in Kyiv requests citizens postpone travel to Ukraine

The UAE Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, is requesting citizens to “postpone travel” to the country, according to a social media post shared by the authority on Saturday.

The embassy did not officially share a reason behind the request.

Many other countries including Kuwait, the US, UK, Belgium and several other European countries have called on their citizens in Ukraine to leave the country as the Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters in Washington on Friday that an attack by the more than 100,000 Russian troops currently massed next to Ukraine “could occur any day now” and said Americans in Ukraine “should leave as soon as possible.”

Russia, a main player in the escalation, also “optimized” its diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine, fearing “provocations” by Kyiv or other party, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Maria Zakharova did not say whether that meant a reduction in staff numbers but said the embassy and consulates in Ukraine continued to perform their key functions, according to reports.

Tensions have been mounting for weeks due to a Russian military buildup and surge of military activity that has fueled fears that Russia could attack Ukraine. Russia denies any such plans.

With agencies

