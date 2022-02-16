Man seriously injured in Saudi Arabia baboon attack

A man was seriously injured after baboons broke into his property and attacked him in the western Saudi Arabian city of al-Baha, al-Ekhbariya television reported on Sunday.

Majid al-Ghamdi was in his garden when the simians broke in, attacking his arm and back.

The vicious attack came just one month after al-Ghamdi’s father was also attacked by the primates, he told al-Ekhbariya.

His neighbors heard his cries for help and eventually managed to fend off the baboons.

Al-Ghamdi was taken to a local health clinic to be treated for injuries to his hand.

After baboons attacked his father a month earlier, al-Ghamdi had reported the incident to the authorities.

A team from the National Center for Wildlife Development later visited the area to study the habitat of the baboons and take further measures to prevent future attacks.

The center has also launched a more comprehensive program to combat incidents of baboon attacks, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This includes urging members of the public not to feed the animals, and a new online reporting system so that residents can notify the authorities about incidents.

Hamadryas baboons are native to the southwestern region of Saudi Arabia and parts of Yemen, according to Live Science.

Their normal habitat is in mountainous areas, but they have been known to stay into urban areas in search of food, often attacking humans.

