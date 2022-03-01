EXPO 2020 Dubai scraps mask mandate in outdoor spaces

EXPO 2020 Dubai no longer requires masks in outdoor spaces following the UAE’s announcement of the latest COVID-19 regulations, according to a statement from the organizers.

“While event organizers do not mandate the wearing of masks at outdoor public areas, guests and staff are encouraged to continue to do so at popular entertainment venues with large attendance,” said the statement.

Advertisement

On February 26, amendments to the UAE’s COVID-19 safety rules kicked in, which included the end of the mask mandate in outdoor spaces, a return of sporting activities for all ages, and a new quarantine protocol for those infected with the virus.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Masks are still required in indoor spaces at EXPO 2020 and the wider UAE, and in many locations, physical distancing is also required.

Access to the EXPO site continues to require proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a negative PCR test result acquired no longer than 72 hours before entry.

Other on-site safety measures include “mask-wearing for visitors, staff and participants, and PCR testing facilities for Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers,” according to EXPO 2020 Dubai’s statement.

Read more:

Bahrain approves Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Virus-hit Hong Kong considering lockdown: Health chief

Explainer: What are the UAE’s updated COVID-19 rules, protocols?