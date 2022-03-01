Thailand agrees plan for Saudi Arabia labor deployment as ties normalize

Thailand plans to facilitate the deployment of labor to Saudi Arabia for the first time in decades, its government said on Tuesday, part of the restoration of ties that were severed by the Gulf State over a multi-million-dollar jewelry theft.

Thailand has been eager to normalize relations with the Kingdom after a spat that has cost billions of dollars in two-way trade and tourism revenues and the loss of tens of thousands of overseas Thai jobs.

Advertisement

The two countries agreed to reestablish full diplomatic ties following the January visit by Prime Minister Chan-ocha to Saudi Arabia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Thailand’s cabinet on Tuesday approved two draft agreements on legal labor recruitment for Saudi Arabia which will protect the rights of workers and employers, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

“This will mark a new era of strengthening Thailand-Saudi Arabia economic ties and expanding the Thai labor market into the Middle East,” Thanakorn said.

Saudi Arabia downgraded relations over the theft in 1989 of about $20 million of jewels by a Thai janitor in the palace of a Saudi prince.

The spat became known as the “Blue Diamond Affair” and a year after the theft, three Saudi diplomats were separately assassinated in a single night. Many of the gems, including a rare blue diamond, are yet to be recovered.

The theft remains of Thailand’s biggest unsolved mysteries and the bloody trail of destruction that followed saw some of Thailand’s top police generals implicated.

Read more:

Lucid signs deal to open EV manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, first outside US

Saudi Arabia, France agree on joint working mechanism to support Lebanese people

UAE welcomes UN resolution labeling Yemen’s Houthis as terrorists for the first time