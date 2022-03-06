UAE's EDGE showcases new security system, armored vehicle at Riyadh’s defense exhibit

UAE’s state-owned weapons maker EDGE entities SIGN4L and AL JASOOR announced launching new homeland security systems and a new type of armored vehicles during the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, state news agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.



Saudi Arabia’s first World Defense Show opened to the public on Sunday. It features nearly 600 exhibitors from over 40 countries, and organizers predict that 30,000 people will attend.



SIGN4L, the leading provider of electronic warfare and intelligence solutions in the UAE, introduced ActiveCell, a tactical cellular network analyser, and WiFinder, a sophisticated counter-terrorism product for homeland security and law enforcement agencies, the report said.



Waleed al-Mesmari, Vice President of Program Management, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence, EDGE, said the newly-announced security systems showcase the company’s capabilities and reflect its commitment to “locally develop technologies to guarantee the security of communities and personnel.”



According to WAM, ActiveCell helps determine locations via 2G, 3G and 4G network technologies while WiFinder is an “integrated product” which includes a variety of features that allow police and security services to “secretly monitor WI-FI networks.”



“WiFinder is thus an important tool in combating organized crime and terrorism,” WAM added.



AL JASOOR, another entity of EDGE that specializes in armored fighting vehicles, introduced the Rabdan ambulance, a new type of its Rabdan 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle.



This type of vehicles was designed to facilitate movement on rough terrains, resist mines and protect military doctors from ambushes while performing their duty in high-risk environments.



Dr. Jasem al-Zaabi, Acting CEO of AL JASOOR, said, the Rabdan ambulance, which can accommodate nine people, helps clients cut down on costs and meets the requirements of modern warfare.



