Saudi Crown Prince visits first day of World Defense Show in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated the Kingdom’s first World Defense Show on Sunday in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Crown Prince toured the purpose-built site north of capital that involves nearly 600 exhibitors from 42 countries.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman was briefed on the virtual command and control center, which is equipped with some of the most modern defense systems.

The World Defense Show is part of the Kingdom’s drive to localize defense spending.

The Kingdom’s Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) announced on the first day of the show that it plans to produce a locally-made drone, al-Ekhbariya television reported.

Chief Executive Walid Abukhaled was quoted as saying on Sunday that more than 50 percent of military spending will be localized by 2030.

The United Arab Emirates-based EDGE also announced that it was building new homeland security systems and a new type of armored vehicle, on the first day of the show, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

The show runs from Sunday to Wednesday.

