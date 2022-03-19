Saudi FM meets with special envoy for Ukraine’s president in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the crisis in Ukraine with Bektum Rostam, a special envoy for Ukraine’s president, in Riyadh, state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.
Prince Faisal reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support to efforts that contribute to de-escalating the conflict, protecting civilians and reaching a political solution.
Russia launched a multi-pronged attack on Ukraine on February 24, which President Vladimir Putin claims is a “special military operation.”
But the conflict has escalated to become the largest military invasion in Europe since World War II.
The UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Thursday that more than 3.1 million people had fled Ukraine since the invasion.
