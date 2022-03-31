Saudi Arabia blacklists 25 individuals, entities for easing financing of Houthis
Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security blacklisted 25 individuals and entities for facilitating the financing operations of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.
The decision, which comes in line with the Kingdom’s strategy to target “terrorist” organizations and their financers, was coordinated with the US, specifically with the US Treasury Department and the Office of Foreign Assets Control.
Ten individuals and 15 entities were blacklisted for facilitating the financing operations of the “terrorist” Houthi militia with the support of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force, the Presidency of State Security said.
It added that these individuals and entities work as “an international network that aims to destabilize Yemen.”
Based on the Kingdom’s system on combating terror crimes and on the executive mechanisms of UN Security Council resolutions which pertain to combating terrorism and the financing of terrorism, the assets and funds of all blacklisted individuals and entities must be frozen.
“Dealing with [these individuals and entities] directly or indirectly or on their behalf or in their favor is prohibited,” the Presidency of State Security said.
Blacklisted individuals
Chiranjeev Kumar Singh, Indian citizen
Manoj Sabharwal, Indian citizen
Abdo Abdullah Dael Ahmed, Yemeni citizen
Sa’id Ahmad Muhammad al-Jamal, Yemeni citizen
Hani Abd al-Majif Muhammad As’ad, Yemeni citizen
Talib Ali Husayn al-Ahmed al-Rawi, Syrian citizen
Abdul Jalil Mallah, Syrian citizen
Konstantinos Stavridis, Greek citizen
Jami Ali Muhammed, Somali citizen
Abdi Nasir Ali Mahamud, British citizen
Blacklisted entities
Aurum Ship Management FZC
Peridot Shipping and Trading LLC
JJO General Trading Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi
Garanti Ihracat Ithalat Kuyumculuk Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi
Alfoulk Trading Co. LLC
Al Alamiyah Express Company for Exchange & Remittance
Al Hadha Exchange Company
Adoon General Trading Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim
Swaid and Sons for Exchange CO
Adoon General Trading LLC
Moaz Abdalla Dael for Import and Export
Fani Oil Trading FZE
Adoon General Trading Company FZE
Triple Success vessel (IMO 9167148)
Light Moon vessel (IMO 9109550)
