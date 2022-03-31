Saudi Arabia blacklists 25 individuals, entities for easing financing of Houthis

Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security blacklisted 25 individuals and entities for facilitating the financing operations of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.



The decision, which comes in line with the Kingdom’s strategy to target “terrorist” organizations and their financers, was coordinated with the US, specifically with the US Treasury Department and the Office of Foreign Assets Control.



Ten individuals and 15 entities were blacklisted for facilitating the financing operations of the “terrorist” Houthi militia with the support of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force, the Presidency of State Security said.



It added that these individuals and entities work as “an international network that aims to destabilize Yemen.”



Based on the Kingdom’s system on combating terror crimes and on the executive mechanisms of UN Security Council resolutions which pertain to combating terrorism and the financing of terrorism, the assets and funds of all blacklisted individuals and entities must be frozen.



“Dealing with [these individuals and entities] directly or indirectly or on their behalf or in their favor is prohibited,” the Presidency of State Security said.

Blacklisted individuals

Chiranjeev Kumar Singh, Indian citizen

Manoj Sabharwal, Indian citizen

Abdo Abdullah Dael Ahmed, Yemeni citizen

Sa’id Ahmad Muhammad al-Jamal, Yemeni citizen

Hani Abd al-Majif Muhammad As’ad, Yemeni citizen

Talib Ali Husayn al-Ahmed al-Rawi, Syrian citizen

Abdul Jalil Mallah, Syrian citizen

Konstantinos Stavridis, Greek citizen

Jami Ali Muhammed, Somali citizen

Abdi Nasir Ali Mahamud, British citizen

Blacklisted entities

Aurum Ship Management FZC

Peridot Shipping and Trading LLC

JJO General Trading Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

Garanti Ihracat Ithalat Kuyumculuk Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi

Alfoulk Trading Co. LLC

Al Alamiyah Express Company for Exchange & Remittance

Al Hadha Exchange Company

Adoon General Trading Gida Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim

Swaid and Sons for Exchange CO

Adoon General Trading LLC

Moaz Abdalla Dael for Import and Export

Fani Oil Trading FZE

Adoon General Trading Company FZE

Triple Success vessel (IMO 9167148)

Light Moon vessel (IMO 9109550)



