UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

The United Nations Security Council in a press statement on Monday condemned recent attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The group expressed its “expectation and demand that the Houthis abide by the truce” that began on Saturday, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan.

It also highlighted obligations underlined in international law, specifically those related to the protection of civilians and civilian objects.

Houthis launched strikes on Saudi oil facilities on March 20 and 25.

The Sunday, March 20 attack targeted an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah, causing a “limited fire,” authorities said.

Earlier that day, 106 explosive-laden boats targeting Red Sea shipping routes were intercepted by the Arab Coalition fighting in Yemen, a coalition spokesperson said.

A Jeddah Aramco plant was also attacked on Friday, March 25, causing a plume of smoke that could be seen by viewers of the nearby Formula One Grand Prix.

Houthis and coalition leaders agreed a Ramadan ceasefire that began on Saturday.

The truce will allow 18 fuel ships to access the port of Hodeidah, and two commercial flights a week in and out of the capital’s Sanaa airport, both under the Houthis’ control.

The Houthis and the Arab Coalition will also meet to agree on opening roads in parts of the country, including Taiz governorate, “to improve civilians’ freedom of movement,” an earlier UN statement said.

With agencies

Read more:

War-torn Yemen’s two-month truce underway: UN envoy

UN condemns Yemen Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Two-month ceasefire agreed in Yemen: UN envoy