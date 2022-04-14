Saudi Arabia authorities foil drug smuggling attempt of 500,000 amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle around 500,000 amphetamine pills into the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The GDNC’s official spokesperson, Major Mohammed al-Nujaidi said that the security follow-up to the drug smuggling and promotion networks foiled an attempt to smuggle 456,000 pills hidden in machines, equipment and spare parts for elevators.

This resulted in the arrest of its recipients of which three were Egyptian nationals, one Syrian and two Saudi citizens in Jeddah and Riyadh. They have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Major al-Nujaidi said that the Ministry of Interior, with all its security sectors and in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority will continue to crack down on drug smuggling attempts to safeguard the Kingdom and its youth from falling victim to drug abuse.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia thwarted attempts to smuggle 279,010 amphetamine pills, 330 kilograms of hashish, 39 tons and 934 kilograms of the narcotic plant khat. As a result, 50 suspects were arrested.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia arrests 50 for attempting to smuggle hashish, khat, amphetamine pills

Philippine expert says some drug-war death certificates falsified

Record 700-kilogram meth haul netted in Hong Kong