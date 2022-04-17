Tehran’s envoy says 28 Iranian prisoners in Qatar to be transferred to Iran

The Emir of Qatar has agreed to the transfer of 28 Iranian prisoners held in the Gulf state to Iran, Tehran’s envoy to Doha said on Sunday.

“We are pleased to announce that following the visit of [Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi] to Qatar, the Emir of Qatar agreed to issue a decree transferring 28 Iranian prisoners to Iran,” Hamidreza Dehghani, Iran’s ambassador to Qatar, wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Throughout the past month, we have been preparing the case and obtaining the consent of the prisoners for transfer,” Dehghani said, without providing any further details.

Raisi visited Doha in February where he met with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad. The two countries, which share good relations, signed several bilateral cooperation deals during the Iranian president’s visit.

Read more:

Qatar’s Emir says discussed Vienna nuclear talks with Iranian president