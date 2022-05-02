Turkish President Erdogan expresses satisfaction with Saudi trip

Turkish President Recep Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with a visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at bolstering economic ties between the two countries, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

Erdogan said that he had discussed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a series of steps that can be taken to advance relations.

He reportedly highlighted the “great economic potential between Turkey and Saudi Arabia,” and expressed support for the Saudi bid to host Expo 2030.

The visit on Thursday was the first time the two leaders had met in years.

Ties between the two countries had become strained after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Erdogan met with King Salman in an official ceremony in the al-Salam palace in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Thursday, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters before departing for Jeddah, Erdogan said Thursday’s visit was “the manifestation of our common will” to improve ties and strengthen political, military, and cultural relations.

He added it would be mutually beneficial to boost cooperation in areas including health, energy, food security, defense industry, and finance.

“With common efforts, I believe we will carry our ties even beyond where they were in the past,” he said.

Erdogan cited the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as a fitting time for the visit, saying it was the month of “replenishing and strengthening brotherly ties.”

