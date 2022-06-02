US, GCC welcome extending Yemen truce

The US and the Gulf Cooperation Council welcomed on Thursday the extension of a two-month truce in Yemen.



“I welcome the announcement today of a continuation of the truce in the Yemen conflict,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.



Biden noted that the past two months in Yemen “have been among the most peaceful periods since this terrible war began seven years ago.”



He added that now that the truce has been extended for two more months, it’s important to make efforts to make it permanent.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The president called on all parties to work toward achieving a “comprehensive and inclusive peace process.”



Biden also praised the cooperative diplomacy from across the region that made the truce possible.



“Saudi Arabia demonstrated courageous leadership by taking initiatives early on to endorse and implement terms of the UN-led truce.”



He also highlighted Oman’s significant role in hosting and facilitating dialogue as well as Egypt’s and Jordan’s moves of opening their airports to flights from Yemen over the past month.



Separately on Thursday, the GCC also welcomed extending the truce and voiced hope that it would pave way for reaching a permanent political solution to the conflict in Yemen.



The GCC reiterated its support for Yemen to end the people’s suffering and achieve security, stability and peace in the country.



Read more:

US urges Yemen’s Houthis to free US Embassy’s local staff

Advertisement

US, Netherlands urge funding to rescue sinking oil ship off Yemen coast: Statement

UN talks to open roads to blockaded Yemen city inconclusive



