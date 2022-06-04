Saudi Arabia launches training program for space enthusiasts

Saudi Arabia has launched a training program to upskill enthusiasts in the space industry, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

Titled ‘Madar’, the program seeks to raise the local knowledge levels in the space sector and related science programs, the report stated.

The five-week-long program will accommodate at least 1,000 male and female trainees across three tracks - specialized space orbit, satellites, and public space - SPA reported.

The program aims to attract new graduates, those with an interest in the sector, and those already a part of the industry.

“This initiative comes in light of the Saudi Space Commission’s interest in developing human cadres, developing national capabilities and skills in the space sector, qualifying those interested in the field with sufficient experience and knowledge, and empowering its workers to help advance the space sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the SPA report said.

In March 2022, the Saudi Space Commission (SSC) and the UK Space Agency signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space aimed at providing a framework for cooperation in space activities.

The MoU, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), called for reviewing areas of common interest in the peaceful uses of space, and facilitating the exchange of information, technologies, and individuals working in related fields on both sides to enhance cooperation in space and its technologies.

Earlier in the same month, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a new strategy for the Kingdom’s National Development Fund (NDF), transforming it into an integrated national financial institution.

Under the new strategy, the National Development Fund will aim to contribute to the Kingdom’s real GDP growth by injecting more than 570 billion riyals ($152 billion) by 2030 and will aim to triple non-oil GDP to reach 605 billion riyals ($161 billion) by 2030.

