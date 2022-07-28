Saudi Crown Prince discusses economic partnerships with Albanian PM in Greece

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama during a visit to Athens, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The meeting reportedly focused on ways to consolidate the shared economic partnership and find ways to increase cooperation in other fields.

Prime Minister Rama also reportedly expressed his appreciation regarding Saudi Arabia’s initiative to support Albania with $50 million and a further Saudi PIF investment of about $300 million.

The two officials also discussed regional and international developments, SPA reported.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992, the Albanian embassy in Saudi Arabia said in an online fact sheet.

Various high-level state visits over the past years have resulted in stronger economic and trade cooperation.

The Albanian prime minister’s meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince was held after a bilateral meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximus Palace in Athens.

Saudi Arabia and Greece signed MoUs in military, economic and security cooperation, during the official visit on Tuesday.

The MoUs also covered cooperation in the scientific and technological field.

