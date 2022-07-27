Saudi Arabia, Greece issue closing statement about Mohammed bin Salman’s visit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman concluded on Wednesday an official state visit to Greece, where he met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral agreements of cooperation in several fields.

“The Crown Prince and the Prime Minister praised the strong partnership that binds the two countries and its development over the past years, and affirmed their determination to work to consolidate it for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. The two sides also affirmed the distinguished and strong relations between the two countries and their common desire to raise them to a strategic level,” state news agency SPA cited a joint closing statement for the visit.

Advertisement

Below is the full script of the statement:

“Based on the agreement of the two sides during the successful visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the Kingdom in October 2021, a memorandum of understanding was signed by the two countries’ foreign ministers and in the presence of the two leaders regarding the establishment of the Saudi-Greek Strategic Partnership Council, which will be chaired by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the Saudi side, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the Greek side.

In the economic, commercial and investment affairs, the two sides stressed the importance of enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries by aligning the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Greek National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Greece 2.0).

They also affirmed their keenness to support investment integration opportunities between the two countries in a number of sectors of common interest. The two sides praised the signing of the agreement to encourage and protect mutual investment, in their belief in the important role of the private sector in achieving the ambitious investment programs witnessed by the two countries. The two sides renewed their determination to encourage investment partnerships between the private sector in the two countries, enhance joint work and coordination by providing facilities, and finding solutions to any challenges that the private sector may face in a way that enhances investment and trade exchange between the two countries, as the investment protection and encouragement agreement is an important factor contributing to achieving this.

They also stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of tourism, the development of the tourism movement in the two countries, and the promotion of joint action with regard to sustainable tourism, which benefits the tourism sector and its development.

The two sides noted the fruitful results of the holding of the fifth session of the Saudi-Greek Joint Committee in Athens in May 2022, the holding of the Saudi-Greek Business Council, and the results of the Saudi-Greek Investment Forum in May 2022 in Athens, in the presence of many leaders of Saudi-Greek companies.

They praised the holding of the round table meeting between the Saudi and Greek companies during the visit, and the two sides welcomed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the private sector, amounting to about 14 billion Saudi riyals in the fields of: energy, renewable energy, infrastructure, tourism, maritime transport and logistics, communications and information technology, health care, and food.

The two sides welcomed the signing of a data cable project agreement aimed at strengthening the infrastructure for data transmission between Asia and Europe.

In addition, the two sides commended the signing of the agreement between MENAHub (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Cyprus Communications Authority CyTA Ltd (Cyprus), Greece Telecom and Satellite Applications Corporation TTSA S.A., and Public Power Corporation (Greece) to establish the East-Med Corridor project with the aim of enhancing cooperation in the field of data transmission.

The two sides stressed the importance of strategic cooperation between them in a number of issues of common interest in the field of energy, including the generation of electricity using renewable energy, the establishment of the electrical interconnection line, and the export of electricity produced using renewable energy to Greece and to Europe through Greece.

In addition to cooperation between the two countries in the field of clean hydrogen, including low-carbon hydrogen, green hydrogen, and its transfer to Europe, noting in this context the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in the field of energy, and the formation of a joint technical team in the field of electrical interconnection and exporting electricity to Greece, and exporting electricity and hydrogen to Europe through Greece, in order to carry out the necessary studies and start implementation as soon as possible.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation between them in applying the circular carbon economy approach and its technologies, such as carbon capture, reuse, transfer and storage, and carbon capture from the air directly, to reduce the effects of climate change, as well as cooperation in the field of energy efficiency, in addition to the transfer of knowledge, experiences and best practices in the field of innovation and emerging technologies such as applications of artificial intelligence in the energy sector, and the development of clean technologies to use hydrocarbon resources in various applications in the industrial and construction field, and to develop projects related to these fields, to contribute to the sustainability of the demand for energy supplies globally, and to develop local content through joint work to identify priority products and services for the two countries within the components of the energy sectors, and work to localize them, to raise GDP in addition to the development of human capital.

With regard to climate change issues, the two sides stressed the importance of adhering to the principles of the Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and the need to develop and implement climate agreements by focusing on emissions without sources.

Greece also welcomed the Kingdom's launch of the ‘Green Saudi Arabia’ and ‘Green Middle East’ initiatives and expressed its support for the Kingdom's efforts in the field of climate change and emission reduction. In return, the Kingdom welcomed Greece's ambitious green agenda, especially the islands' green economy initiative.

The two countries also agreed to enhance the existing cooperation between them regarding the trade exchange of crude oil, petroleum products and petrochemicals.

In the field of health cooperation, the two sides expressed their aspiration to strengthen and continue the existing cooperation between them in the fields of health, and to encourage the exploration of new opportunities in various health fields.

The two sides also stressed the importance of raising the pace of joint cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture, tourism, education, sports and youth, in order to achieve the common goals of the two countries.

The Saudi side reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for Greece's candidacy for non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council for the period 2025-2026. .

The two parties agreed to enhance multi-dimensional cooperation in the defense and security field, based on the results achieved within the framework of the bilateral comprehensive military cooperation agreement that was signed during this visit, and which provides a comprehensive framework for establishing more cooperation in the defense field, with the aim of enhancing security and stability in both countries. the two countries and the entire region.

They also stressed the importance of political means and dialogue, based on the basic principles of the United Nations Charter, to achieve sustainable solutions to all conflicts and disputes, and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes between states through dialogue and diplomacy. They also noted that maintaining stability and prosperity is a priority for regional peace and security.

The two sides condemned all forms of terrorism and incitement to acts of violence, and both sides called on the international community to work together to combat terrorism and extremism.

With regard to the Yemeni crisis, the two sides stressed the importance of full support for international and regional efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis based on the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms, the outcomes of the Yemeni National Dialogue, and Security Council Resolution No. 2216 (2015).

The Greek side praised the Kingdom's efforts and numerous initiatives aimed at encouraging dialogue and reconciliation between the Yemeni parties, and its role in providing and facilitating humanitarian access to all regions of Yemen. The two sides also affirmed their full support for the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen. The two sides valued the UN efforts to enhance commitment to the current truce, and stressed the importance of the Houthis' commitment to this truce, not being intransigent in implementing its provisions and stopping its violations, cooperating with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, and dealing seriously with peace initiatives and efforts.

After the expanded meeting of the two delegations, several agreements, memoranda of understanding and technical programs were signed in the fields of energy, defense, crime control, science and technology, investment, sports, culture, health, standards and archives and records management. They also expressed their common desire to hold regular meetings in the two countries on the sidelines of global meetings, to ensure follow-up initiatives and strengthen relations of mutual benefit.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Crown Prince expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him and his accompanying delegation. The PM expressed his best wishes for health and happiness to the Crown Prince, and for further progress and advancement to the friendly people of Saudi Arabia.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince, Greek PM sign military, economic, security agreements

Photos and video: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince visits archaeological site in Greece