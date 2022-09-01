Saudi Arabia eases tourist eVisa for GCC residents, Schengen visa holders

Saudi Arabia will enable GCC residents to easily apply for its eVisa and residents of the UK, US and EU to get a visa on arrival, the Kingdom announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made on Thursday, and follows a decree signed by the Kingdom’s Minister of Tourism. The GCC resident permit must be valid for at least three months.

Holders of a valid tourist or business visa from the UK, US or Schengen visa holders can continue to avail the visa on arrival provided that the visa was used to enter the visa-issuing country at least once.

The tourist visa does not allow its holder to perform Hajj and Umrah during the Hajj season, Al Arabiya reported.

Elevating the visitor experience is at the heart of the tourism sector’s future,” said Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed al-Khateeb, adding that the move aligns with the country’s Vision 2030 goals.

Over one million eVisas have been issued since its introduction in 2019.

