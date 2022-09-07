AlUla inks agreement with Louvre Museum to show Saudi Arabia’s cultural legacy

The Royal Commission of AlUla Governorate (RCU) has announced the signing of a five-year-agreement with the Louvre Museum in Paris, which includes the display of a sculpture dating back to the Lihyanite period.

According to the agreement, the Louvre will show the historical and cultural legacy of Saudi Arabia and AlUla, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday.

The agreement between the RCU and the Louvre will also embody the “vital partnership between Saudi Arabia and France in the cultural field”, it said.

The sculpture is made of sandstone that weighs more than 800kg and exceeds more than two meters, and has been affected by erosion factors over hundreds of years.

Through the Lihyanite sculpture, the museum shows the details of human creativity and the historical depth and cultural legacy of the antiquities in AlUla, in addition to the RCU’s work, which seeks to preserve the natural and cultural heritage while preparing AlUla to attract visitors from all over the world, SPA reported.

The excavation team in the Kingdom of Dadan is continuing to carry out its work with the aim of garnering more information about the civilizational history of the Kingdom, which spanned more than 2,500 years and has been under the rule of Lihyan civilization for several centuries.

The RCU seeks to show historical legacy and preserve it, in addition to transfer and analyze artifacts in order to create a scientific story that would aim in attracting residents and visitors.

The Royal Commission of AlUla Governorate via ‘The Journey Through Time’ master plan has announced the establishment of the Kingdoms Institute in the Dadan area, which will include seven main archaeological programs and researches, including preservation of rock art; languages; inscriptions; agriculture and sustainability in prehistoric times.

