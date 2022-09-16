.
Biden announces nominee to be new US ambassador to UAE

A general view shows Abu Dhabi's skyline in the Emirati capital, Jan. 24, 2022. (AFP)
Strong is a career diplomat, currently serving as the chargé d’affaires, ad interim of the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden intends to nominate Martina Anna Tkadlec Strong on Friday to be the next US ambassador to the UAE, the White House announced.

The UAE is a key Mideast ally for Washington, which recently celebrated the second anniversary of a peace deal with Israel.

Strong will succeed John Rakolta, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

She has previously served at US embassies in Bulgaria, Iraq, the Czech Republic and Barbados.

She speaks Arabic, Czech, Polish, French, German, Russian, and Bosnian.

