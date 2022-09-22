Saudi Arabia appoints Hala al-Tuwaijri as new head of Human Rights Commission

Saudi Arabia has appointed Hala al-Tuwaijri as the new head of its Human Rights Commission with the rank of a minister according to a royal decree, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.



Prior to her appointment, al-Tuwaijri was the secretary general of the Family Affairs Council.

She replaces Awwad bin Saleh al-Awwad, who was appointed as an advisor at the Royal Court with the rank of a minister, SPA added.

