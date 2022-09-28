Dubai airports drop mask mandate

It will no longer be necessary for people travelling in and out of Dubai airports to wear face coverings, as they become the latest in a list of places to drop the mask mandate, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Monday that residents will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most public places including schools, malls, supermarkets, hotels, and restaurants as of September 28.

Now Dubai International and Dubai World Central Airports have become the latest locations to follow suit and drop the requirement that was put in place to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Although airlines have the choice of asking passengers to wear facemasks, passengers flying with Emirates, flydubai and Etihad Airways are no longer required to do so, the companies say on their websites.

According to the new rules, masks will only be required in places of worship, in hospitals and on public transport starting from Wednesday, September 28.

