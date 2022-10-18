Theme
Kuwait's newly appointed crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah gestures before he is sworn in, at the parliament, in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 8, 2020. (Reuters)
Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah. (File photo: Reuters)

Kuwait crown prince says political squabbling must end

Reuters, Kuwait
Kuwait’s crown prince at Tuesday’s opening of parliament urged the legislative and executive branches to focus on the country’s development and put an end to a prolonged feud and “petty matters" that have wasted time and money.

“We hope for an end of the time of tension and escalation in the relationship between members of the legislative and executive authorities... There has been enough waste of painstaking efforts, precious time and squandered money,” Sheikh Meshal said in the address.

Kuwait’s political stability has traditionally depended on cooperation between the two branches.

Opposition figures made big gains in legislative polls in September after Sheikh Meshal dissolved parliament in a bid to end the stalemate. Before that he appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister at a time opposition lawmakers stepped up pressure for a new premier and parliament speaker.

Sheikh Meshal pledged on Tuesday that the government would not interfere in the selection of the parliament speaker or parliamentary committees.

Later, parliament chose Ahmed al-Saadoun as speaker, a position he held from 1985-1999. His predecessor, Marzouq al-Ghanim, had been criticized as pro-government.

