UAE rejects ‘politicization’ of OPEC+ decision to cut output, backs Saudi statement

The UAE has issued a statement rejecting the “politicization” of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil output on Monday.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) issued the comment in support of Saudi Arabia’s statement regarding reduced oil production and the “collective” vote-based decision from the group of oil producing countries.

OPEC+, the producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus allies including Russia, announced its new production target after weeks of lobbying by US officials against such a move.

The US accused Saudi Arabia of kowtowing to Moscow, which objects to a Western cap on the price of Russian oil in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

“The UAE, as a member of the group and a partner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, affirms the technical nature of the decision and rejects statements that push for its politicization. The Ministry also underscores the need for constructive dialogue that serves the interests of all countries,” the MoFAIC statement said.

“The ministry affirms the UAE’s full support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its efforts to achieve energy stability and security in a manner that serves the interests of producers and consumers and promotes economic growth and development worldwide,” it added.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said in a tweet: “I would like to clarify that the latest OPEC+ decision, which was unanimously approved, was a pure technical decision, with NO political intentions whatsoever.”

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said that the Kingdom seeks to support the stability of global oil markets.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said that the OPEC+ decision was taken unanimously and for “purely” economic reasons.

In a series of tweets, the Saudi defense minister expressed the Kingdom’s astonishment by the accusations that it is “standing with Russia” in its war with Ukraine, adding: “Iran is also a member of OPEC, does this mean that the Kingdom is standing with Iran as well?”

OPEC+ members also issued statements early on Monday to support the King’s declaration, after the White House accused Saudi Arabia of coercing members into supporting the decision to cut oil production.

