Dubai Metro service returns after technical fault: RTA

Dubai’s metro service has returned to normal after a technical fault on its Red Line on Monday morning, the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said in a tweet.

#RTA would like to inform you that the service between Jabal Ali and DMCC Metro Station is back to normal. Thank you for your cooperation. — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 31, 2022

Commuters faced delays due to a technical fault between the Jebel Ali and DMCC stations earlier in the day.

