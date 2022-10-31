Theme
A picture taken on April 26, 2020, shows a partial view of the Gulf city of Dubai from inside the a metro wagon. (File photo: AFP)
Dubai Metro service returns after technical fault: RTA

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English
Dubai’s metro service has returned to normal after a technical fault on its Red Line on Monday morning, the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said in a tweet.

Commuters faced delays due to a technical fault between the Jebel Ali and DMCC stations earlier in the day.

