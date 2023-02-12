OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus now available in UAE for $20 per month

OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus is now available in the United Arab Emirates and globally for $20 per month.

The new version of the AI-powered platform and open-source language model has the potential to revolutionize the way people and businesses communicate and interact with artificial intelligence.

When it was first introduced last year, ChatGPT quickly gained popularity and went viral, with OpenAI estimating that it had over one million users by December 4.

According to a report by Reuters, analysts have said that ChatGPT reached 100 million users within two months of its release. Data firm Similarweb claimed that the platform had almost 590 million visits from 100 million unique users last month.

Due to the high demand, the Microsoft-backed company launched an upgraded version of the platform which it claims will prioritize subscribers’ requests during peak times, have faster response speeds and give them priority access to new features and improvements.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT as a research preview in an effort to learn more about the system’s strengths and weaknesses and to gather user feedback to help improve upon its limitations. Since then, it has made several updates and helped users find value across an array of professional use cases such as brainstorming ideas, coding, drafting content, and learning new topics.

The company plans to refine and expand this offering based on feedback and is actively exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for more availability, OpenAI said on its website.

ChatGPT is a large language model designed to generate human-like text by predicting word sequences, but unlike most chatbots, it cannot search the internet. Instead, it uses internal processes to generate text.

The frenzy caused by its launch has prompted other tech firms to significantly enhance their AI capabilities. Google owner Alphabet said it will soon launch a chatbot service and more AI for its search engine in response to the launch of ChatGPT which has led to a new wave of computing.

In a blog post, Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said his company is opening a conversational AI service called Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, China’s Alibaba Group said it is also developing a ChatGPT-style AI tool and that it was currently undergoing internal testing.

