A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Dragon spacecraft on top is seen at sunset on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Crew-6 mission, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission is the sixth crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. (Supplied: NASA)
UAE’s historic space mission: SpaceX astronauts ready for blast off

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English
UAE astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi will blast off into space on Thursday in what will be the Arab world's longest space mission.

SpaceX engineers are currently making final adjustments to the spacecraft ahead of lift-off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Thursday, 9.34am GST, NASA said on its live feed.

NASA and SpaceX have given the green light for the launch date, and said that they have resolved a technical issue with the Falcon 9 rocket that prevented the first Crew-6 launch attempt on Monday.

A Falcon 9 rocket is readied before launch on NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission, which will take four crew members to the International Space Station, from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 26, 2023. (Reuters)
The ground issue was with a ignition fluid known as triethylaluminum triethylboron (TEA-TEB), which is used to started the rocket's Merlin engines.

A clogged filter was preventing the fluid from being properly filled into the necessary compartments.

Sultan al-Neyadi will be the primary astronaut for the first long-duration Arab astronaut mission. (Supplied: WAM)
SpaceX removed propellant from the Falcon 9 rocket and the crew safely exited the Dragon spacecraft.

SpaceX has now replaced the filter with a new one and said they are ready to launch Crew-6

“After a thorough review of the data and ground system, both NASA and SpaceX teams identified a clogged filter on the ground as the cause. SpaceX teams replaced the filter, purged the TEA-TEB line with nitrogen, and verified the lines are clean and ready for the next launch attempt,” said NASA.

The Crew-6 launch will carry two NASA astronauts, Mission Commander Stephen Bowen and Pilot Warren Hoburg, along with the UAE’s Sultan al-Neyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, who will serve as mission specialists for a space station science expedition.

Al-Neyadi's family, including his father and some of his six children, are in Florida to watch him blast off to space.

Crew-6 board the Dragon spacecraft. (Screengrab: NASA)
The six-month science mission will see experiments ranging from human cell growth in space to controlling combustible materials in microgravity.

The four-man crew should reach the International Space Station (ISS), orbiting some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth, about 25 hours after launch, early on Friday morning.

The mission marks the sixth long-term ISS team that NASA has flown aboard SpaceX since the private rocket venture founded by Musk - billionaire CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc and social media platform Twitter - began sending American astronauts to orbit in May 2020. This Dragon is named Endeavour.

Al-Neyadi, 41, is only the second person from his country to fly to space and the first to launch from US soil as part of a long-duration space station team.

Salem al-Marri, Director-General of Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), said long-duration space missions play a crucial role in “advancing our understanding of space and our ability to explore and utilize it in the future.”

He added: “Five years down the line, we have not only flown the first Emirati astronaut Hazzaa al-Mansoori to space, but are also set to send Sultan al-Neyadi, from the first batch of the UAE Astronaut Program, into space for a period of six months.”

The ISS, about the length of a football field and the largest human-made object in space, has been continuously operated for more than two decades by a US-Russian-led consortium that includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
