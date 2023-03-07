Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani speaks during a joint press conference with his US counterpart in the capital Doha, on November 22, 2022. (AFP)
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani speaks during a joint press conference with his US counterpart in the capital Doha, on November 22, 2022. (AFP)

Qatar’s top diplomat sworn in as new prime minister

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Qatar’s top diplomat was sworn in as the country’s prime minister on Tuesday, replacing another member of the royal family who had held the post since 2020, state news reported.

The Qatar News Agency said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was sworn in as the new head of government, without providing further details.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, appoints the holders of top offices, usually from members of the royal family.

Sheikh Mohammed has served as foreign minister since 2016.

He replaces Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, who had served as prime minister and interior minister — responsible for domestic security — since 2020. He was replaced as interior minister on Tuesday by Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Read more:

Qatar donates World Cup mobile homes to Turkey earthquake survivors

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size