Qatar’s top diplomat sworn in as new prime minister

Qatar’s top diplomat was sworn in as the country’s prime minister on Tuesday, replacing another member of the royal family who had held the post since 2020, state news reported.

The Qatar News Agency said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was sworn in as the new head of government, without providing further details.

Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, appoints the holders of top offices, usually from members of the royal family.

Sheikh Mohammed has served as foreign minister since 2016.

He replaces Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, who had served as prime minister and interior minister — responsible for domestic security — since 2020. He was replaced as interior minister on Tuesday by Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

