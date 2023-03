At least one person was killed when an apartment building collapsed in Qatar’s capital of Doha on Wednesday, Al Arabiya reported.

Rescue teams are still looking for survivors, and so far seven people have been saved from under the rubble.

Qatar’s interior ministry said the four-story building is located in Bin Dirham neighborhood.



