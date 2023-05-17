Dubai residents warned over sharing personal information amid new Emirates Post scam

Dubai residents have been warned to be vigilant against fraudsters impersonating companies or official bodies after reports of new scams in the emirate.

Scores of residents have reported receiving text messages claiming to be from the UAE’s Emirates Post and asking recipients to click on an external link.

“Due to incorrect address information, your package was not delivered, and the package was returned to the warehouse. Please update your shipping address and reschedule your delivery,” the message reads.

The circulated message – sent from a Gmail account – then redirects the recipient to an unofficial website.

Emirates Post have warned the public to be vigilant against scammers.

In a statement released to Al Arabiya English, the company said: “Emirates Post is aware of the increasing number of spam and fraud targeting customers of major courier and eCommerce companies inside and outside the UAE. It remains dedicated to maintaining the trust and confidence of its customers by proactively combating fraudulent online schemes.”

“By promoting secure payment practices, increasing awareness, and swiftly responding to customer concerns, the company strives to ensure a safe and reliable experience for all those who choose its services.”

It said Emirates Post advises its customers to exercise extreme caution while interacting and responding to calls, emails, SMS, and WhatsApp messages that claim to be from Emirates Post.

SMS messages from Emirates Post will be from their registered accounts: EMIRATEPOST, EPGC, and EmiratePST and would not use any personal numbers or emails to ask for payments. Emirates Post provides a safe and secure payment portal through its website emiratespost.ae and the Emirates Post App; they are the only means of online payment for its shipments and retail products. All web payments will be initiated from Emirates Post’s website and mobile app and not through any links shared.

“Emirates Post has been monitoring and responding to customer feedback regarding these activities on an ongoing basis and are coordinating with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority and relevant authorities to bring the originators of these fraudulent accounts to justice,” the spokesperson said. “Emirates Post has also partnered with international platforms that support in taking down these perpetrators when the source is from outside the UAE."

“Emirates Post has been using its public and digital media channels to educate customers on how to identify such fraud and avoid it asking them to reach out to Emirates Post’s Customer Service Team on 600 5 99999 or email [email protected] to clarify and verify the authenticity of the correspondence. Customers can also report these fraudulent attempts via the dedicated webpage: www.emiratespost.ae/scam-prevention.”

Last month, Dubai Police warned the public to be vigilant against fraudsters impersonating government or banks in phone scams aimed at obtaining financial information.

The force has stressed that no government or banking agency will ask customers to provide confidential bank data including the CCV (Card Security Code) number and OTP (One-Time Password).

The advisory is part of an awareness campaign aimed at educating the public about the dangers of engaging with fraudulent callers who request bank and personal details.

Major General Jamal Salem al-Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, stated that the awareness campaign is part of a broader effort to inform the public about phone scams, in which fraudsters attempt to convince victims to update their personal information with government entities or banks to obtain access to the victims’ financial data and ultimately drain their accounts.

Major General al-Jallaf urged anyone who receives a call requesting confidential bank information to recognize it as a scam and not engage with the caller.

He advised reporting such incidents immediately to the Force through the nearest Smart Police Station (SPS) or via ‘e-crime’ and ‘Police Eye’ services on Dubai Police’s website and smart app.

The campaign features awareness messages posted on major roads, residential neighborhoods, police patrols, and at 20 smart police stations across Dubai. The campaign’s awareness materials will also be displayed on ATMs, Dubai Airport screens, social media and corporate emails.

Butti Ahmed bin Darwish al-Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, said the campaign is part of the Dubai Police General Command’s ongoing efforts to increase community awareness and reduce crime rates by addressing security issues affecting society.

