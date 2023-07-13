Long weekend: UAE declares paid leave for private, public sector for Islamic New Year

All private sector employees in the UAE will enjoy a paid day off on July 21 on account of the Islamic New Year.

The announcement made on Wednesday by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) came after a similar day off was given for ministries and federal employees.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Friday, 21 July, 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE on the occasion of Islamic New Year (1445H),” a statement from MoHRE said.

Since Friday, July 21 falls before the usual weekend - Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 – workers in the UAE will enjoy yet another long weekend.

“FAHR has issued a circular to all ministries and federal departments about the 1445 Hijri holiday, which will be on the first day of Muharram according to the Islamic calendar,” the state-run WAM news agency reported earlier.

“The decision was made based on the Cabinet's Resolution regarding the official holiday agenda approved for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023,” it added.

The occasion is observed on the Islamic calendar. The day marks the ‘Hijrah’ which is when Prophet Mohammed led his followers from the holy city of Mecca to Medina.

Every year, the Hijri New Year is calculated based on the moon sighting.

Here is a list of all of the UAE’s public holidays for 2023:

January 1: New Year's Day

April 20 to 23: Eid Al Fitr

June 27: Arafat Day

June 28 to 30: Eid Al Adha

July 21: Islamic New Year

September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day

Read more: UAE public sector workers to get long weekend for Islamic New Year