This handout image provided by the official Twitter account of Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Royal Navy, Commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group on July 6, 2021 shows a view of the vessels of the strike group sailing behind the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier through Egypt's Suez Canal. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

UK to upgrade warship defense missile system used by Royal Navy in Red Sea

Reuters
Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday it would spend 405 million pounds ($514 million) to upgrade a missile system now being used by the Royal Navy to shoot down hostile drones over the Red Sea.

The Sea Viper Air Defense system will be upgraded with missiles featuring a new warhead and software enabling it to counter ballistic missile threats, the MoD said in a statement.

The contracts were awarded to the British division of MBDA, a missiles joint venture owned by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo, the MoD said.

“As the situation in the Middle East worsens, it is vital that we adapt to keep the UK, our allies and partners safe,” defense minister Grant Shapps said in the statement.

“Sea Viper has been at the forefront of this, being the Navy’s weapon of choice in the first shooting down of an aerial threat in more than 30 years.”

US and British naval forces in the Red Sea have shot drones and missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthis this month as the conflict between Israel and Hamas spilled out into the broader region.

