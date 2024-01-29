Yemen’s Houthis launched a rocket at US warship in the Gulf of Aden: Statement
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis launched a rocket at US warship Lewis B. Puller as it sailed through the Gulf of Aden on Sunday, the group’s military spokesman said in a statement on Monday.
