Israel extradites former Australia Orthodox school principal accused of child abuse

Israel on Monday extradited Malka Leifer, a former Jewish ultra-Orthodox school principal accused of dozens of sexual abuse cases of pupils in Australia, ending a six-year legal wrangle, the justice ministry said.

“We confirm the deportation,” it said in a WhatsApp message.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israeli media said she left on an early-morning flight to Australia, hours before Israel’s Ben Gurion airport was to close down as part of COVID-19 precautions.

Leifer, an Israeli, is accused of child sex abuse while she worked as a teacher and principal at an ultra-Orthodox school in Melbourne.

According to Australian media, she faces 74 counts of child sex abuse against girls.

After allegations against her surfaced in Australia in 2008, Leifer and her family left for Israel and moved to the Emmanuel settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Malka Leifer is another step closer to facing her day in court in Australia after boarding this flight less than 24 hours before Israel’s airport is set to close for at least a week.



More to come.#bringleiferback#leiferonthewayback pic.twitter.com/BKB280Pkiv — Zionist Federation of Australia (@ZionistFedAus) January 25, 2021

In December, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected her lawyers’ final appeal against extradition in a strongly-worded judgement.

“More than six years have passed since a request was filed in the Jerusalem district court to declare the appellant extradited to Australia,” it wrote.

Since then, it said, “there is no proceeding that the appellant has not taken” to prevent her extradition, including on grounds of mental illness.

Israeli daily Haaretz on Monday quoted the Zionist Federation of Australia’s Jeremy Leibler as criticizing the delay.

“That Leifer was allowed to escape justicDubai announces new 24-hour hotline for reporting child abusee for so long was a travesty”, he said.

“While it’s a relief that Israel’s justice system has finally prevailed, the time and process that resulted in these delays are completely unacceptable.”

Read more:

Turkish TV preacher Oktar sentenced to more than 1,000 years for sexual abuse, fraud

Israeli court approves extradition of woman to Australia in child sex abuse case

Dubai announces new 24-hour hotline for reporting child abuse

Last Update: Monday, 25 January 2021 KSA 13:29 - GMT 10:29