.
.
.
.
Language

Iran ship Shahre Kord damaged in attack in Mediterranean, state company says

The ship, Shahre Kord, was slightly damaged by an explosive object which caused a small fire. (Photo courtesy: Vladimir Knyaz via MarineTraffic.com)
The ship, Shahre Kord, was slightly damaged by an explosive object which caused a small fire. (Photo courtesy: Vladimir Knyaz via MarineTraffic.com)

Iran ship Shahre Kord damaged in attack in Mediterranean, state company says

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An Iranian container ship was damaged in a “terrorist” attack in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, a spokesman for state-run shipping company IRISL told semi-official Nournews on Friday.

The ship, Shahre Kord, was slightly damaged by an explosive object which caused a small fire, but no one on board was hurt, the spokesman, Ali Ghiasian, said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Such terrorist acts amount to naval piracy, and are contrary to international law on commercial shipping security, and legal action will be taken to identify the perpetrators through relevant international institutions,” Ghiasi said.

The vessel was headed to Europe when the attack occurred and will leave for its destination after repairs, he added.

Israeli-owned cargo ship back at sea after suffering mysterious explosion Gulf Israeli-owned cargo ship back at sea after suffering mysterious explosion

The incident comes two weeks after an Israeli-owned ship the MV HELIOS RAY was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman.

The cause was not immediately clear, although a US defense official said the blast left holes in both sides of the vessel’s hull. Israel accused Iran of being behind the explosion, a charge Tehran denied.

On Friday, Israeli officials did not provide comment when asked if Israel was involved in the Shahre Kord incident reported by Iran.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots
Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA Large asteroid to pass by Earth on March 21: NASA
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine
Heavy clashes break out between Yemeni army, Iran-backed Houthis in Hodeidah Heavy clashes break out between Yemeni army, Iran-backed Houthis in Hodeidah
No reason to stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: WHO No reason to stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: WHO
Novavax vaccine 96 pct effective against COVID-19, 86 pct against UK variant Novavax vaccine 96 pct effective against COVID-19, 86 pct against UK variant

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More