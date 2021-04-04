Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM

Former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein attempted to mobilize local officials for actions that were intended to harm the security of Jordan, deputy prime minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday.

Investigations revealed that the former crown prince had planned to target the nation’s security, Safadi added.

The government had launched a security investigation after it was revealed that a former minister, a member of the royal family, and some other individuals had tried to target the country’s “security and stability.”

In a video on Saturday evening, Jordanian King Abdullah II’s half-brother Hamza said he was under house arrest and had been told to stay at home and not to contact anyone.

Jordan’s army chief denied Prince Hamza’s statement and said that he was asked to stop “movements and activities that are used to target” the security and stability of Jordan.

Prince Hamza appeared in two videos to distort facts and attempt to invite local and foreign empathy, Safadi said in his statement.

After receiving the security report, King Abdullah had decided to first approach his half-brother before taking any further steps, he added.

Authorities intercepted communications between Prince Hamza and foreign parties who had devised a plot to destabilize the country and had been monitoring them for some time, according to the deputy prime minister.

The security services have asked for those involved in the plot to be referred to the state security court, he said.

-Developing