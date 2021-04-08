.
.
.
.
Language

Netanyahu blasts ICC, says Israel will not cooperate with war crimes investigations

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem, April 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem, April 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Netanyahu blasts ICC, says Israel will not cooperate with war crimes investigations

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel will tell the International Criminal Court (ICC) that it will not cooperate with its investigation into possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Netanyahu said in a statement that Israel will respond to a notification letter from the ICC, making clear that it does not recognize the tribunal’s authority and that the country is able to investigate itself.

Read more: ‘Vaccination Nation’ or ‘Crime Minister’? Israelis vote on Netanyahu in new election

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
Qatari royal is among investors exposed in Credit Suisse supply-chain funds Qatari royal is among investors exposed in Credit Suisse supply-chain funds
Saudi Crown Prince launches AlUla’s design vision ‘A Journey Through Time’ Saudi Crown Prince launches AlUla’s design vision ‘A Journey Through Time’
Japan’s Osaka declares COVID-19 medical emergency, cancels Olympic torch events Japan’s Osaka declares COVID-19 medical emergency, cancels Olympic torch events
Police identify six dead Bangladesh family members in Texas murder-suicide plot Police identify six dead Bangladesh family members in Texas murder-suicide plot
Egypt issues second warning to Ethiopia amid dam deadlock Egypt issues second warning to Ethiopia amid dam deadlock
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More