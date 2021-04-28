.
Iran’s Zarif says regrets leaked audio recording caused ‘domestic infighting’ 

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 14, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 14, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran's Zarif says regrets leaked audio recording caused 'domestic infighting' 

AFP, Tehran 

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday said he favored a “smart adjustment” between the military and diplomatic spheres, in his first public reaction after a controversial leaked audiotape.

The top diplomat wrote on Instagram that the “main point” of his remarks in the audio – in which he says the military has too much influence on diplomacy – is emphasizing “the need for a smart adjustment of the relationship between these two wings” of Iran’s power.

He also saw a need for “setting priorities through legal structures and under the great purview of the supreme leader”.

