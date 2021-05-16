.
Israeli fighter planes strike over 90 'Hamas terror targets' in Gaza 

Smoke and flame rise during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on May 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Smoke and flame rise during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on May 14, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Israeli fighter planes strike over 90 ‘Hamas terror targets’ in Gaza 

Al Arabiya English

Israeli jets and fighter planes have struck “over 90 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror targets” throughout Gaza, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) said early on Sunday, as the Palestinian health ministry said the raids killed at least seven people in the strip.

“Over the last day, the IAF struck approximately 40 rocket launch sites aimed towards central and southern Israel,” the IAF said on Twitter.

The IAF confirmed it had targeted the home of Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar and two other officials of the group.

Meanwhile, an Al Arabiya correspondent cited the health ministry as saying that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rose to 144 with at least seven people having been killed in the latest raids.

Dozens of civilians are reportedly injured, according to official reports.

The Israeli airstrikes destroyed several buildings and main roads that lead to the Shifa hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza treating hundreds of injured residents.

Rockets were fired at Israeli settlements on the border of Gaza, an Al Arabiya correspondent said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Israel targeted a 12-storey building housing the Gaza offices of The Associated Press and other news outlets.

