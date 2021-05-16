Israeli fighter planes strike over 90 ‘Hamas terror targets’ in Gaza 

Israeli jets and fighter planes have struck “over 90 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror targets” throughout Gaza, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) said early on Sunday, as the Palestinian health ministry said the raids killed at least seven people in the strip.

“Over the last day, the IAF struck approximately 40 rocket launch sites aimed towards central and southern Israel,” the IAF said on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In response to continuous rocket fire at Israeli territory, over the last 24 hours, IAF fighter jets and aircraft struck over 90 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/PZwn152FWH — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 16, 2021

The IAF confirmed it had targeted the home of Hamas’ top leader Yahya Sinwar and two other officials of the group.

Meanwhile, an Al Arabiya correspondent cited the health ministry as saying that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rose to 144 with at least seven people having been killed in the latest raids.

Dozens of civilians are reportedly injured, according to official reports.

The Israeli airstrikes destroyed several buildings and main roads that lead to the Shifa hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza treating hundreds of injured residents.

Rockets were fired at Israeli settlements on the border of Gaza, an Al Arabiya correspondent said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Israel targeted a 12-storey building housing the Gaza offices of The Associated Press and other news outlets.

Watch: An Israeli airstrike flattens a high-rise building housing the AP and other media offices in #Gaza City. #Palestinehttps://t.co/tGXr5Kf0AR pic.twitter.com/qwqMSVi5iJ — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 15, 2021

Read more:

New Israeli airstrikes on Gaza destroy roads leading to key hospital treating injured

Israeli military says it targeted home of top Hamas leader in Gaza

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in US cities as conflict rages