New Israeli airstrikes on Gaza destroy roads leading to key hospital treating injured

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP)
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Israeli warplanes have struck several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City early Sunday, destroying the main roads leading to Shifa hospital, the largest hospital in the strip, according to residents and journalists.

At least seven people were killed by the Israeli raids in Gaza and 25 others were wounded, including women and children, an Al Arabiya correspondent cited the health ministry as saying.

The ministry earlier said rescuers were still digging through the rubble and had so far pulled up five more wounded.

Israeli airstrikes have killed a total of 144 people so far and wounded more than 1,100 others since the escalation in Gaza began, according to the Al Arabiya correspondent.

The Israeli military has yet to release a statement on the latest raids as the UN Security Council is set to discuss the ongoing situation on Sunday.

An Israeli air strike on Saturday afternoon targeted and destroyed a 12-story building housing the Gaza offices of The Associated Press and other news outlets.

The bombing disrupted international coverage of the ongoing conflict, an outcome that some media organizations say was a deliberate attempt to silence them.

(With The Associated Press)

