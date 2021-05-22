.
Heavy smoke is seen rising from a site at the Beirut Port, in Lebanon. (Twitter)
Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

A fire broke out in an empty area in the Beirut port in Lebanon, Lebanese security sources said on Saturday, adding that an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause.

The fire is currently under control, the Lebanese Civil Defense told Al Arabiya.

No one has been injured in the fire, according to the security sources.

Last year, a deadly explosion at the same site killed over 200 people, injured around 7,500 others, and destroyed large parts of the city.

Lebanon had already been suffering from an unprecedented economic crisis, heightened by the coronavirus pandemic, when the August 4 disaster happened.

Hundreds of thousands were left homeless across the capital when the explosion caused entire buildings to collapse and glass to shatter all over the streets.

Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
