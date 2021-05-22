Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources

A fire broke out in an empty area in the Beirut port in Lebanon, Lebanese security sources said on Saturday, adding that an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause.

The fire is currently under control, the Lebanese Civil Defense told Al Arabiya.

No one has been injured in the fire, according to the security sources.

A fire broke out in an empty area in the #Beirut port in #Lebanon, Lebanese security sources say, adding that an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause.https://t.co/rf6SrTDINZ pic.twitter.com/1ExkPmb7gI — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 22, 2021

Last year, a deadly explosion at the same site killed over 200 people, injured around 7,500 others, and destroyed large parts of the city.

Lebanon had already been suffering from an unprecedented economic crisis, heightened by the coronavirus pandemic, when the August 4 disaster happened.

Hundreds of thousands were left homeless across the capital when the explosion caused entire buildings to collapse and glass to shatter all over the streets.

