Egyptian court upholds detention of Ever Given in Suez Canal: Lawyer

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Cairo

An Egyptian court on Sunday rejected an appeal by the Japanese owner of the Ever Given container ship against the vessel’s detention in the Suez Canal, where it blocked traffic for six days in March after becoming grounded, a lawyer said.

