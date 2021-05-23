An Egyptian court on Sunday rejected an appeal by the Japanese owner of the Ever Given container ship against the vessel’s detention in the Suez Canal, where it blocked traffic for six days in March after becoming grounded, a lawyer said.
Egyptian court upholds detention of Ever Given in Suez Canal: Lawyer
