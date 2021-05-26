.
.
.
.
Language

Blinken arrives in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on Gaza ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards his plane upon departure from Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport. (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards his plane upon departure from Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport. (Reuters)

Blinken arrives in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on Gaza ceasefire

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Cairo

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt on Wednesday on the next leg of a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the 11-day violence between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken was scheduled to hold talks with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the country’s chief spy Abbas Kamel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken wrapped up extensive talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and is scheduled to travel to Amman, Jordan late Wednesday to meet with the Jordanian king and other officials.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. (Reuters)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Ahead of his departure, Blinken extended US President Joe Biden’s invitation to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to visit the United States in the coming weeks.

Rivlin accepted, according to a statement from his office.

Blinken described Egypt and Jordan as central players in trying to bring calm to the region. Both countries are key US allies that have peace agreements with Israel and frequently serve as mediators between Israel and the Palestinians.

“Egypt played a critical role in helping to broker the ceasefire and Jordan has long been a voice for peace and stability in the region,” he told reporters late Tuesday.

Read more:

Blinken says US consulting with Israel on Iran nuclear deal

Blinken says US to provide $75 million in assistance to Palestinians

Netanyahu: Israel’s response will be very powerful if Hamas breaks ceasefire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE is now ‘number one’ in world vaccination race: Ministry UAE is now ‘number one’ in world vaccination race: Ministry
Polls open across Syria for presidential elections Polls open across Syria for presidential elections
Top Content
Oman’s Sultan Haitham orders government to implement job schemes following protests Oman’s Sultan Haitham orders government to implement job schemes following protests
UAE says only COVID-19 vaccinated people with negative PCR tests can attend events UAE says only COVID-19 vaccinated people with negative PCR tests can attend events
Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission
Iraqi protesters take to streets, decry rising number of targeted killings Iraqi protesters take to streets, decry rising number of targeted killings
Biden’s Air Force secretary nominee vows to halt production of F-35 parts in Turkey Biden’s Air Force secretary nominee vows to halt production of F-35 parts in Turkey
As Assad tightens grip on Syria, many refugees who fled to other countries lose hope As Assad tightens grip on Syria, many refugees who fled to other countries lose hope
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More