Iran’s Khamenei says Tehran wants action, not promises, for revival of nuclear deal

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Tehran wanted action and not promises from six world powers for the revival of their 2015 nuclear deal.



“I have told our negotiators that actions, not promises (by the six powers), are needed for the restoration of the nuclear deal,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.

Tehran and global powers have been in talks since early April aimed at bring back Washington and Tehran into full compliance with the deal that former US President Donald Trump exited in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

