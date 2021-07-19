.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon summons central bank chief, Riad Salameh, over graft allegations

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a press conference at the bank's headquarters in Beirut, Nov. 11, 2019. (AFP)
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a press conference at the bank's headquarters in Beirut, Nov. 11, 2019. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon summons central bank chief, Riad Salameh, over graft allegations

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A Lebanon prosecutor has summoned central bank chief Riad Salameh for questioning next month over graft allegations, the latest of several cases brought against him, a judicial source told AFP Monday.

Riad Salameh, one of world’s longest-serving central bank governors, is facing a spate of allegations, including from Switzerland, France and Britain, over suspicions of money laundering, embezzlement and fraud.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon opened a local probe into Salameh’s wealth in April, after the Swiss attorney general requested assistance in an investigation into more than $300 million which Salameh allegedly embezzled out of the central bank with the help of his brother -- a charge Salameh has repeatedly denied.

In August, Lebanon prosecutor Jean Tannous will question Salameh on allegations of “embezzlement, forgery, illicit enrichment, money laundering and tax evasion,” the judicial source said.

The decision to interrogate the central bank governor is “based on information coming from Lebanon and abroad,” the source added, saying the probe overlaps with similar investigations in other countries.

The accusations brought against Salameh came as Lebanon grapples with an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst since the mid-19th century.

Critics at home have blamed Salameh’s monetary policies for the financial crash but there have been no serious calls for his removal from a ruling class accused of benefiting from his central bank schemes.

After Switzerland opened its probe, France launched a similar investigation into charges of aggravated money laundering in May.

The inquiry was prompted by complaints filed by Swiss foundation Accountability Now, France’s Sherpa anti-corruption NGO, and the Collective Association of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices in Lebanon, set up by savers devastated by the economic crisis.

Salameh has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Read more: France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season
Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9 Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9
Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists
The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha
UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial  UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial 
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More