Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

A Palestinian man walks past a closed school, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 27, 2021. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)
A Palestinian man walks past a closed school in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 27, 2021. (FIle photo: Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

Reuters

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The violence erupted at a protest against Israeli settlements near the city of Ramallah.

Witnesses said a crowd of young Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli forces, who in turn opened fire.

A 17-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident.

