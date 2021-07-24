Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The violence erupted at a protest against Israeli settlements near the city of Ramallah.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Witnesses said a crowd of young Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli forces, who in turn opened fire.
A 17-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said.
The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident.
Read more:
Israel to reimpose COVID-19 ‘Green Pass’ as Delta variant hits
Former UN rights boss to head probe into Israel, Hamas alleged crimes