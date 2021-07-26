France: Iran risks compromising chance for nuclear deal if it does not negotiate

France’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Iran was endangering the chance of concluding an accord with world powers over reviving its 2015 nuclear deal if it did not return to the negotiating table soon.

“If it continues on this path, not only will it continue to delay when an agreement to lift sanctions can be reached, but it risks jeopardizing the very possibility of concluding the Vienna talks and restoring the JCPOA,” or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, Iran’s support for militias in the region should be included in ongoing talks in Vienna and the meetings should not be limited to only reviving the nuclear deal, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Nayef bin Falah al-Hajraf said at a virtual Gulf Research Meeting on Saturday.

Iran has been engaged in negotiations with major powers on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna since April. Talks have been temporarily paused until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office in August.

Read more: