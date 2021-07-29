Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger

The wedding of the daughter of a deputy from the Lebanon’s Hezbollah has caused widespread controversy among the residents, whose first priority has become to secure the necessities of life amidst the collapse of the state and the ongoing socio-economic crisis.

The extravagance of the wedding of the daughter of the former deputy in Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Nawar al-Sahli, angered many Lebanese, who expressed their strong condemnation on social media.

#Lebanon : As the country sinks further into the abyss, video & photos of the lavish wedding of daughter of longtime #Hezbollah MP Nawar al-Sahili are being shared widely as people point out the contrast, while #نوار_الساحلي is trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/9SJmWG8tlh — sebastian usher (@sebusher) July 25, 2021

Many comments spread attacking that the party has long demanded its supporters to “endure”, while its deputies enjoy money and spend it on parties and weddings.

Social media users considered that spending huge sums of money on a wedding, as happened with al-Sahli’s daughter, contradicts the principles claimed by the party, stressing that it is a provocation to the people who are on the verge of poverty.

Lebanese pages circulated video clips from the ceremony, which showed a great luxury in terms of party decorations, the bride’s dress, which was estimated at thousands of dollars, drinks, and other details.

On the other hand, al-Sahili broke his silence and commented on the uproar, claiming that it was his daughter’s husband who took care of the costs of the ceremony, and that he did not know that the wedding would cause harm to the Lebanese, apologizing for what happened.

While this apology met with a wider echo and greater anger, especially as it came during an unprecedented crisis of medicine shortage, electricity and many other economic crises afflicting Lebanon.

For months, Lebanon has been groaning under the weight of deteriorating economic conditions and a stifling political crisis, and the economy is on the verge of collapse after decades of mismanagement and corruption.

