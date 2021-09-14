.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia’s Putin criticizes foreign interference in Syria during talks with Assad

  • Font
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attend a meeting in Damascus, Syria January 7, 2020. Picture taken January 7, 2020. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attend a meeting in Damascus, Syria January 7, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia’s Putin criticizes foreign interference in Syria during talks with Assad

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

Foreign forces being deployed in Syria without a decision by the United Nations are a hindrance to its consolidation, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Bashar al-Assad, the president of the Middle Eastern nation on Monday.

The Kremlin said the comments came during a meeting of the two men in the Russian capital, after Putin congratulated Assad on his win in Syria’s presidential election.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Terrorists had sustained a very serious damage, and Syrian government, headed by you, controls 90 percent of the territories,” Putin said, according to a Kremlin statement.

Russian support has helped Assad win back nearly all the territory lost to opposition forces who tried to overthrow him during the civil war that began in 2011.

Assad, whose last meeting in Moscow with Putin was in 2015, thanked the Russian leader for humanitarian aid to Syria and for his efforts to halt the “spread the terrorism.”

He lauded what he called a success of Russian and Syrian armies in “liberating occupied territories” of Syria. He also described as “antihuman” and “illegitimate” the sanctions some nations imposed on Syria.

Read more:

UN envoy hopeful Syria constitution talks to resume

Russian soldier killed in explosion in Syria’s Homs

US plans to normalize Syria-Lebanon relations are doomed to fail

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit
Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know
World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list
UAE property giants behind $492 mln Bahrain tourism investment influx UAE property giants behind $492 mln Bahrain tourism investment influx
Dogs of war find new Afghanistan home after being left behind after US withdrawal Dogs of war find new Afghanistan home after being left behind after US withdrawal
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More